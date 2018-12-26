In 2019, Apple needs to change iPhone’s call UI because robocalls are killing us

Right now, any robocall hacker in the world can instantly take over your phone’s screen, knocking you out of your mobile gaming experience, disrupting you as you check out at the store, or breaking your concentration as you try and type out an email.
And disrupt they do, at a massive scale. Several billion fake calls are received each month in the US. Reports show this is a global problem, with Brazilians averaging 37 spam calls per month. Actually, I’m getting a robocall as I type this very sentence, my second today.
At the telelphony-infrastructure level, it’s a supremely difficult problem that lacks a short-term fix because the underlying protocol is hopelessly insecure.
But from a user-experience perspective, there’s a simple way to make things more manageable. Apple should let incoming calls show up as a banner notification, not a full screen alert.
It’s absolutely bonkers that millions of smartphone users get their full screen taken over by robocallers on a daily basis. Tapping Decline is not a great option because it actually tells the robocaller that you’re with your phone and are annoyed by the call, information I’d rather not give.
The jailbreak community for iOS saw this need years ago, and an app called CallReply tweaked the phone UI to let incoming calls appear as banner notifications.
When will Apple follow suit?
One commenter on Hacker News pointed out: “This annoyance is three-fold when a call from your iPhone also takes over your iPad screen and rings on your MacBook.”[1] Fair point!
Another exclaims there’s lack of call filtering options available in iOS, I completely agree – as blocking individual numbers is totally ineffective in blocking robocall spam. “I would love to be able to block all numbers coming from my area code and the first 3 digits of my number.. all my robo calls come from a number that looks just like mine.” [2]
Another points out, the carriers could taking some steps to limit robocalls, but may be dragging their feet because it’s (arguably) in their commercial interests to let it flourish. While I agree there’s a lot more the carriers could be doing to flag “inauthentic” behavior of network participants, the root cause of SS7’s lack of authentication and encryption will remain. But yes, carriers are definitely on the hook for making things better too. [3]
Yet another commenter remarks about how Google has dealt with this issue: “Fwiw, Android actually does do this. When the phone is unlocked, calls show up as a banner. In addition, they added that new call screening option, I’ve been using it and so far it has worked fairly well. Also, there is some built-in call filtering and third party apps as well, though I have mostly been able to rely on the built-in filtering. Does iOS really not have any options for filtering? I swear last time I had an iPhone (running iOS9) there was Something… but then again, I was jailbroken. It’s a bit funny that we got full web browsers on phones before proper call filtering. (Disclaimer: I work for Google but not on phones.)” [4]
12 Replies to “In 2019, Apple needs to change iPhone’s call UI because robocalls are killing us”
The phone is no longer a phone. It’s a comm device with a nearly useless realtime voice capability.
It’s pathetic.
After more than a decade, the iPhone still doesn’t audibly tell you that YOU MISSED A CALL.
This was a standard feature on ’90s cell phones. And answering machines. Hell, my microwave periodically beeps if I forget to take the food out.
But Apple’s handheld Unix computers don’t tell you that you missed a call. But you can set them up to notify you of missed TEXTS. Talk about stupid.
Completely agree.
Vote with your wallet and switch to Android.
I rarely ever get spam but I do have CallBlock from the App Store installed as well. So spam isn’t a big concern for me, but the UI is since as you noted when people call it one takes over your phone and if you were about to press a button that is near the answer call button you could mistakenly answer a call. Typically I’m driving and following directions on Maps and a call comes in and now I miss my turn, I don’t ever want to press decline because I discoverd it won’t just silence on my end but rather tell the person I’m declining their call since would go to voicemail right away rather than after ringing a few times. Having a banner notification option would be great, but the biggest improvement for me would be being able to decline a call but have the same experience for the person calling as if I didn’t click decline.
Seems like there’s a simple fix for this: by default, divert* all calls from unknown numbers.
* Divert to where? A few options:
– straight to voicemail
– disconnect immediately + auto reply with a text explaining that this user doesn’t accept calls from unknown numbers, but that the caller can text them a request to get added to the callee’s address book
Divert the call to your state’s attorney general.
The telco community is working on a technical fix for Caller ID spoofing called SHAKEN/STIR, but that’ll still take a couple of years to be deployed. In the meantime we need an option to automatically block numbers not in your address book.
The option to block calls that are not in your address book has been a feature since IOS 10.3
Well on my way with a complete switch to Signal messenger over a data only Sim…..Wireless PSTN access will be through my landline (yes you can do this now thanks to webrtc), and that line has been protected for 15 years using that old PBX trick (you must dial an extension to ring the phone).
Fewer junk calls than I have fingers over fifteen years……Old Thinkpad runs it.
I wrote about this in detail here, which garnered a lot of praise
https://www.reddit.com/r/apple/comments/935s5d/the_phone_app_could_still_be_the_killer_app_of/
Well, having been religious about keeping my contact list up to date, if I don’t recognize the number, I will send a message (like “on phone, call you back). If the call is a spoof, iMessage responds quickly that the number doesn’t work so I block the number. If phone is unlocked, I can dismiss the call. Then, my sweet wife gave me an Applewatch. When I get a call, my options on the watch are “dismiss”” or “answer”. Killer!! If the don’t leave a voice message, screw um!!